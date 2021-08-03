Indianapolis man accused of DUI after crash with his children in the car

Troopers said Eric Goodnight-Bey, 27, was driving at the time of the crash. His 6-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were helped by good Samaritans and will be OK.

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is accused of being under the influence when he wrecked his car in Wayne County with his children in the car.

Indiana State Police were called to I-70 near Cambridge City to investigate a crash. The trooper said he arrived to find a black car that had driven off the highway and ended up against a tree line.

The trooper said he could smell alcohol as Goodnight-Bey was talking and found a bag of white powder believed to be cocaine in the car. Goodnight-Bey was found to be driving on a suspended drivers license and has an arrest warrant out of Hamilton County, Indiana.

Goodnight-Bey is being held in the Wayne County Jail on the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated – Prior, Level 6 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated With Passengers Less Than 18, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony

Driving While Suspended-Prior, Level A Misdemeanor