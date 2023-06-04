Detectives seek information in southwest Indianapolis homicide

A man died from a shooting in the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue early Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday.

Officers were called to the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday for a death investigation. When they arrived, they were notified of a man who had reportedly been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information about a possible motive or suspect and the victim's name has not yet been released.