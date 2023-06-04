Detectives seek information in southwest Indianapolis homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday.
Officers were called to the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday for a death investigation. When they arrived, they were notified of a man who had reportedly been shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no information about a possible motive or suspect and the victim's name has not yet been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Det. Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.