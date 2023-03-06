IMPD: Man critically injured in east side shooting, person of interest in custody

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side late Friday.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on June 2, IMPD officers responded to the area of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue for a report of a person shot. There they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
A public police report indicates the shooting is believed to have occurred in the 3900 block of North Elizabeth Street, a few blocks northeast of that intersection.
In an update early Saturday morning, IMPD said officers had detained a person of interest in connection with the shooting.
Additional information on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana 317-262-8477.