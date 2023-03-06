IMPD: Man critically injured in east side shooting, person of interest in custody

Officers responded to the area of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side late Friday.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on June 2, IMPD officers responded to the area of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue for a report of a person shot. There they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

A public police report indicates the shooting is believed to have occurred in the 3900 block of North Elizabeth Street, a few blocks northeast of that intersection.

In an update early Saturday morning, IMPD said officers had detained a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

Additional information on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.