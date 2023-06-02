18-year-old girl shot during altercation at Lawrence apartment complex

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her back.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting during a party at a Lawrence apartment complex.

Lawrence police tell 13News several juveniles were at a pool party on Courthouse Drive, near Lawrence Central High School, when a fight broke out between people at the party. At some point during the altercation, shots were fired, striking an 18-year-old girl in the back.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police tell 13News the victim's condition is stable.