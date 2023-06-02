x
18-year-old girl shot during altercation at Lawrence apartment complex

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her back.
LAWRENCE, Indiana — A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting during a party at a Lawrence apartment complex. 

Lawrence police tell 13News several juveniles were at a pool party on Courthouse Drive, near Lawrence Central High School, when a fight broke out between people at the party. At some point during the altercation, shots were fired, striking an 18-year-old girl in the back. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police tell 13News the victim's condition is stable. 

There is no information about a possible suspect available at this time, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

