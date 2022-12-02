Delphi food drive honors memory of Abby Williams and Libby German

Neighbors in Delphi are determined to keep the names of Abby Williams and Libby German alive. That's why they hosted a food drive in their honor.

DELPHI, Ind. — Sunday marks a difficult anniversary in Delphi— Five years since Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered.

The young friends disappeared while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge. Their bodies were found nearby a day later.

This case is still unsolved and police are still focused on finding the girls' killer.

Neighbors in Delphi are determined to keep the names of Abby Williams and Libby German alive. That's why they hosted a food drive in their honor.

The drop-off location for the two-day food drive is at Delphi United Methodist Church. They're asking people to donate non-perishable food and pet items. All items will be donated to local food pantries and animal shelters.

Ben Davis was one of the people who donated food. He said the tragedy almost feels like it happened yesterday.

While the community is still waiting for justice, Davis said events like this one keep Abby and Libby's names alive.

"If we weren't so resilient, so positive and trying to make good out of a bad situation like this, that would show our children evil can win. Evil never wins. Good always triumphs," said Davis.