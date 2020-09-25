Carroll County sheriff believes two people found dead in house fire were murdered; suspect committed suicide

John D. MaCurdy, 73, and Anna Downham both died from a gunshot according to the coroner.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Two people found dead in a house fire Monday morning in Carroll County had been murdered according to the coroner. John D. MaCurdy, 73, and Anna Downham both died from a gunshot according to the coroner.

A person driving by the home at 2770 South State Road 29 in Bringhurst called 911 to report the fire.

The person that stopped and found Downham inside the burning home unconscious.

Investigators developed a vehicle description for the suspect and found out Miami County deputies had found a car matching that description in a remote area. The Miami County deputies had been investigating a suicide tied to the car that happened on the same day as the fire in Carroll County. Police said 58-year-old Daniel H. Doe of Rice Lake, Wisconsin died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police were able to link Doe with being at the MaCurdy home early Monday morning and believe Doe killed MaCurdy and Downham.

“As was indicated earlier in the week, we do NOT feel there is an ongoing threat to our community based on the latest information garnered in the investigation. This was a tragic event in our community and ask for thoughts and prayers for the families involved, during this time. I commend not only our investigators but also the first responders and numerous investigators who came alongside us to gain finality to the case,” said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby.