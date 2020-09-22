Woman's death ruled a homicide in Carroll County fire investigation

Police are investigating the death of a woman in Carroll County Monday as a homicide.

CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — The Carroll County Coroner says a woman found dead after a fire Monday morning was shot. The woman has been identified as 35-year-old Anna Downham of Carroll County.

The autopsy was inclusive for a man also found dead in the house.

The coroner says dental records will be needed to identify the man.

Investigators are handling the case as a homicide.