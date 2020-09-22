Woman's death ruled a homicide in Carroll County fire investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — The Carroll County Coroner says a woman found dead after a fire Monday morning was shot. The woman has been identified as 35-year-old Anna Downham of Carroll County.
RELATED: 2 dead in Carroll County house fire
The autopsy was inclusive for a man also found dead in the house.
The coroner says dental records will be needed to identify the man.
Investigators are handling the case as a homicide.
Police say based on information at the scene they do not feel the man had any connection to Ms. Downham’s death.