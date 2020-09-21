2 dead in Carroll County house fire

Two people are dead after an early morning fire in Carroll County.
A person driving by the home at 2770 South State Road 29 in Bringhurst called 911 to report the fire.
The person that stopped found a woman inside the burning home unconscious.
Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Firefighters also found a man dead inside the house.
Investigators have not determined a cause of the fire.
Anyone who may have passed through the area at the beginning of the fire or has information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765.564.2413.