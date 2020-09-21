2 dead in Carroll County house fire

Two people are dead after an early morning fire in Carroll County.

A person driving by the home at 2770 South State Road 29 in Bringhurst called 911 to report the fire.

The person that stopped found a woman inside the burning home unconscious.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Firefighters also found a man dead inside the house.

Investigators have not determined a cause of the fire.