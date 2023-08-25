1 injured after car crashes into Fishers home

The crash happened Thursday at a home in the 11100 block of Easy Street, near Allisonville Road, shortly after 11:30 p.m.

FISHERS, Ind. — A police chase in Fishers ended when a car crashed into a home Thursday night, according to police.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, police tried to stop a car near East 116th Street and Allisonville Road for running a red light and having a fake license plate.

Police said the car initially stopped but then drove away as the officer approached. The driver then allegedly turned off the car's lights and turned into a neighborhood near Easy Street and Allisonville Road, which caused the officer to lose sight of it.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., someone reported a car had crashed into a home in the 11100 block of Easy Street, near Allisonville Road, and injured someone in the house.

Fishers firefighters and medics responded to the scene and took the injured person to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.