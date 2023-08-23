Police: 2 killed in crash near Sheridan

The crash happened just southeast of Sheridan on State Road 38 east of Six Points Road around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Sheridan residents are dead after two vehicles collided Tuesday evening in Hamilton County.

A sheriff's department spokesperson said the crash happened just southeast of Sheridan on State Road 38 near Six Points Road around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When first responders arrived, they found a Chevrolet Trailblazer in a ditch and an inverted GMC Sierra off the opposite side of the road.

A preliminary investigation indicates the Sierra was traveling west on SR 38 when it crossed the center line. It then struck the eastbound Trailblazer head on in the eastbound lane.

Police said one of the drivers, 31-year-old Jon Meachem, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other truck, Brennan Smith, 26, died a short time later at an Indianapolis hospital.