Burglars find easy target in east Indianapolis church

Someone broke into the Powerhouse Church on Hovey Street twice and stole audio-visual equipment.

INDIANAPOLIS — Burglars broke into an east side church twice in a matter of days this month and got away with thousands of dollars in audio-visual equipment.

Powerhouse Church on Hovey Street has been serving the neighborhood for ten years. Pastor Derrick Howell-McQueen calls it one of the most troubled areas of the city, which is exactly where they are called to be.

"That’s the ministry of Jesus for us,” he said. “He was constantly out helping those that people typically cast aside, and so what better way to do that than having a ministry that focuses on that?"

But they also know serving a high-crime area comes with consequences.

Earlier this month, burglars broke in through a sanctuary window and then again just a few days later – shattering glass, ripping out the alarm system, and getting away with $20,000 in audio-visual equipment inside.

It happened just as the church prepares to return to in-person worship again. They had moved to remote services during the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

“So any donation helps, especially for us to try and get back on track on Sunday,” Howell-McQueen said. "I can’t lie and say it’s not disheartening, especially when you’re in the community that you feel called to serve."

Disheartening? Disappointing? Yes. But they say it has not shaken their faith. Their message for whoever broke in may surprise you.

“We forgive you,” Howell-McQueen said. “That’s what I would tell the individual. We would love if you would bring the items back. It would def help us out for this Sunday. But even if not, worst-case scenario, we forgive you. We extend mercy, and we’ll figure it out.”

Howell-McQueen said the church does have insurance, but the items they lost were not covered.

Here’s what they’re trying to replace: