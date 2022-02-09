1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on Indy's north side. Police said the shooting happened in the 4300 block of North LaSalle Street.
Police said they responded to a report of shots fired around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday and found two people shot.
Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene.
Medics transported the second victim to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).
