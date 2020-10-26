Anderson police make arrests in connection to deadly shooting

Police said an Anderson woman died Sunday night after being shot.

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department has arrested two people in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman Sunday night.

Police arrested Joshua Andrew Treadwell, 30, of Indianapolis, on Wednesday on a murder charge. Brooklyn Ciara Parnell, 22, of Anderson, was arrested on charges of assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, pointing a firearm, possession of a handgun without a license and operator never licensed.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Forkner Street.

The Madison County Coroner's office identified the victim as 28-year-old Arneshia Fuller of Anderson. The coroner said Fuller died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police believe disagreements that led to the shooting date back several months. According to investigators, Fuller, Treadwell and Parnell got into a verbal altercation during a card game two or three months ago. A month after that exchange, a second incident occurred, where Parnell pulled a pistol on Fuller at a party.

It was alleged that Treadwell gave Parnell the pistol but the incident was not reported to police.

Police believe those incidents contributed to the fatal shooting. A witness said they saw Fuller and Treadwell arguing just before the shooting, with Parnell sitting in a nearby vehicle. The witness told investigators she saw Treadwell shoot Fuller, then get into the vehicle with Parnell and drive away.