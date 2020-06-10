Anderson man killed in one-car crash near Pendleton

Police say it appears the 19-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling east on Fall Creek Drive.

PENDLETON, Ind. — An Anderson man died Tuesday in a crash near Pendleton.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, which happened in the 5000 block of Fall Creek Drive around 3 p.m.

Police say it appears the 19-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling east on Fall Creek Drive. The car left the roadway and struck a concrete post, then landed on its top.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the crash, died at the scene.

Police and the Madison County Coroner's Office are investigating the crash.