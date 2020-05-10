Former Anderson police chief dies after hornet attack

Larry Crenshaw was the chief of police for Anderson from 2012 to 2015.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police Detective Larry Crenshaw died over the weekend after being attacked by hornets. The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports sources telling them Crenshaw, 59, and a friend were removing a deer stand in a woods in the Brookville area when they were attacked.

Crenshaw was reportedly stung 40 to 50 times by hornets.

“It appeared to be an allergic reaction,” Brian Baxter, the Franklin County coroner told the Herald Bulletin. “He was transported to the Rushville hospital.”

A second man with Crenshaw reportedly survived the hornet attack.