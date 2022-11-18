Anderson police investigate armed robbery at PetSmart store

Investigators believe a male suspect entered the store shortly after 5:30 p.m. and showed the bottom of a handgun, then demanded money from the register.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are looking for an armed robbery suspect from the PetSmart at 4215 S. Scatterfield Road Thursday night.

Investigators believe the male suspect entered the store shortly after 5:30 p.m. and displayed the bottom of a handgun, then demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect then left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter and tried to track the alleged thief with a K-9 officer but made no arrest.

Police shared a surveillance photo of the suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and white sneakers at the time of the robbery.

Police provided no other description. Their investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, you can report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).