Advocates, police say 'community assistance' is key to making Indianapolis safer

Ten Point Coalition's Charles Harrison said families are traumatized by ongoing gun violence in the city.

INDIANAPOLIS — The area of East 34th and North Meridian streets was particularly busy Wednesday around lunchtime.

Drivers and others watched as Indianapolis police investigated a deadly shooting at the Brownstone Apartments.

Rev. Charles Harrison with the Indy Ten Point Coalition was on his way home when he decided to stop after seeing the squad cars.

"This gun violence is every day and it can happen at any hour of the day, and we all have to continue to be vigilant," Harrison said.

Police say a man was shot inside one of the buildings and walked outside. A passerby saw him and flagged down a nearby police officer. The man was taken to the hospital and later died.

Ten Point patrols this area. Harrison said this is the second shooting at the Brownstone Apartments in about two weeks. He called it troubling.

"We continually have shootings and activity that takes place in this complex. It should be addressed by management in this complex," said Harrison.

Harrison said the complex is home to a lot of families and children. He said they shouldn't be exposed to this type of violence.

"I think it traumatizes them," Harrison said. "If you grow up and hear gunshots and see someone who has been shot and killed, it traumatizes you."

Detectives spent the hours after the shooting looking for evidence, but they believe there are people nearby who may be able to provide the answers they're looking for.

"We need the community assistance. This happened during the afternoon hours. There's got to be people who saw what happened, that heard what happened that have information," said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

"We have to get these dangerous individuals off the street. The only way to do it is we have to have residents that are willing enough to come forward and give information to law enforcement so we can get them off the street and make the city safer," said Harrison.