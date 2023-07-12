x
Person killed in shooting on Indy's north side

The shooting happened Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Meridian Street.
IMPD said a person was shot Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Brownstone Apartments in the 3300 block of North Meridian Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a report of a person shot on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrived to the 3300 block of North Meridian Street and found a person who had been shot at the Brownstone Apartments.

Police said the victim was in critical condition and then later passed away at a local hospital.

Police have not shared information about a suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

