Person killed in shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a report of a person shot on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.
Officers arrived to the 3300 block of North Meridian Street and found a person who had been shot at the Brownstone Apartments.
Police said the victim was in critical condition and then later passed away at a local hospital.
Police have not shared information about a suspect or motive at this time.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.