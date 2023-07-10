18-year-old fatally shot near Noblesville

The shooting happened July 2 around 1:30 p.m. in the 21000 block of Overdorft Road, near East 206th Street and Cumberland Road.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Hamilton County sheriff's deputies are investigating after an 18-year-old was fatally shot near Noblesville.

Around 1:30 p.m. on July 2, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 21000 block of Overdorf Road, near East 206th Street and Cumberland Road.

Deputies arrived and found a person, later identified as 18-year-old Christopher Stumpf, who had been shot. Medics took Stumpf to Riverview Health, but deputies confirmed Stumpf died from his injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, Stumpf was shot in the back while he was sitting in the front passenger's seat of a car in a driveway.

Deputies said all persons of interest have been contacted, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.