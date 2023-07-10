18-year-old fatally shot near Noblesville

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Hamilton County sheriff's deputies are investigating after an 18-year-old was fatally shot near Noblesville.
Around 1:30 p.m. on July 2, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 21000 block of Overdorf Road, near East 206th Street and Cumberland Road.
Deputies arrived and found a person, later identified as 18-year-old Christopher Stumpf, who had been shot. Medics took Stumpf to Riverview Health, but deputies confirmed Stumpf died from his injuries.
According to a preliminary investigation, Stumpf was shot in the back while he was sitting in the front passenger's seat of a car in a driveway.
Deputies said all persons of interest have been contacted, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.
Anyone with additional information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.