4 Indianapolis men charged with conspiracy to steal, illegally traffic more than 200 guns

Officials said three suspects have been arrested and made their initial court appearances Thursday, while the fourth suspect is still at large.

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men from Indianapolis are facing federal charges for allegedly stealing and illegally trafficking more than 200 guns from an Indianapolis shipping company.

The United States Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Indiana announced charges Friday morning against the following people:

Bruce A. Williams II, 31:

Conspiracy to receive, possess, store or sell stolen firearms

Possession of firearms by a felon

Zackary Dean Doss, 26:

Conspiracy to receive, possess, store or sell stolen firearms

Possession of firearms by a felon

Kevin Todd Jones, Jr. 21:

Conspiracy to receive, possess, store or sell stolen firearms

Possession or sale of a stolen firearm

Ryan Hurt, 28:

Possession of stolen firearms

According to court documents, Williams, Doss, Jones and others got together to steal more than 200 firearms from an Indianapolis terminal of an interstate shipping company beginning on or before March 2, 2022.

Officials said Williams and others who took part in the conspiracy worked at the shipping company.

Those involved allegedly stole firearms from the shipments, arranged to sell stolen firearms and also kept some of the stolen firearms for their own personal use.

According to court documents, Doss and Jones bought stolen firearms from members of the conspiracy and then sold some of the stolen firearms to others.

As of Friday, officers have recovered 33 stolen guns as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Williams, Doss and Hurt have been arrested and each made their initial court appearances Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers.

Williams and Doss are currently detained by the U.S. Marshal Service as each suspect awaits a detention hearing. Hurt has been released while being monitored through a GPS device.

Officials said the fourth suspect, Jones, is still at large. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

"Thefts of firearms from interstate shipping are a significant source of the guns that drive the bloodshed in our streets," Myers said. "This investigation and prosecution demonstrate that our office is determined to work with ATF and IMPD to get illegal guns out of the hands of dangerous criminals and to hold gun traffickers accountable. We urge the public to join us in this effort, and to contact the ATF and IMPD with any information relevant to this ongoing investigation."