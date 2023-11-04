Community hears update from Peacemakers on effort to curb gun violence in Indianapolis

Peacemakers employs Hoosiers who know the community to serve as life coaches, violence interrupters and outreach workers.

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of people tasked with curbing gun violence in Indianapolis answered questions and concerns Tuesday about shootings happening all too often around Indianapolis.

The Peacemakers program started last year, hiring Hoosiers who know the community to serve as life coaches, violence interrupters and outreach workers.

Tuesday's event was hosted at Tuxedo Park Baptist Church.

Combating crime is personal for the pastor and his wife. Their son was shot at Castleton Square Mall in January after he and a friend approached the wrong car.

"That's why reducing crime, I'm passionate about it, because my son wasn't doing anything. He was laughing and talking with his friend and just walked to his car. His friend lost his life and he was severely wounded," said Leslie Smith.

The Peacemakers program aims to address the root causes of gun violence before it starts. Dozens of Peacemakers have been working behind the scenes in Indianapolis. More than a year into the city initiative, 13News rode along with two Peacemakers determined to make a difference in the city they love after they were affected by gun violence.

"We are going to the far east side, one of our hardest hit areas with violence and the area that, personally, I'm the most familiar with," said Shardae Hoskins.

Hoskins and David Lee III were both born and raised on Indy's east side.

"Started losing classmates in high school to gun violence, and I wanted to be a part of the change," said Hoskins. "If someone like me who's from this city, who loves this city, doesn't push for change, then who else is going to do it?"

Hoskins is leading the city's gun violence reduction strategy.

As an outreach worker day and night, Lee recognizes a little of himself in these streets.

"I lost my oldest brother in 2005, November 28th to be exact. He was our rock," said Lee. "He loved everybody."