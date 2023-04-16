Moms Demand Action holds 'In Their Shoes' gun violence demonstration in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis chapter of Moms Demand Action held a memorial for gun violence victims Sunday.
The event took place at Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle.
"In Their Shoes" uses a pair of shoes to represent a life lost to gun violence.
"We felt like it made a statement that would signify that these people are no longer here, and yet they leave behind these holes in the lives of all their survivor family members and friends and people in their community," said Cathy Weinmann, a Moms Demand Action volunteer
This display included 63 pairs of shoes to represent the people killed by guns in 2023.
A separate display of 8 pairs remembered those lost in the Indianapolis FedEx shooting 2 years ago.