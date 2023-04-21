32 arrested in child solicitation investigation in Johnson County

Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Franklin Police Department and Edinburgh Police Department took part in the investigation April 18-20.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested 32 people after a three-day child solicitation investigation in Johnson County.

Police arrested the following people in the investigation:

Oluwaseyanu Akinola Afolabi, 24, of Indianapolis

Martin Alvarez-Rodriguez, 35, of Indianapolis

Sean Atkinson, 33, of Indianapolis

Skanioyevensky M. Bien-Aime, 21, of Brownsburg

Nicolai Bright, 34, of Indianapolis

Christopher S. Busch, 55, of Indianapolis

Werner Najarro Casasola, 36, of Hermitage, Tennessee

Rolando A. Cuahuizo, 33, of Indianapolis

Richard J. Cummings Sr., 65, of Beech Grove

Tyrone J. Davidson, 48, of Indianapolis

Frantziou Delcine, 33, of Indianapolis

Joshua Davis Denney, 39, of Indianapolis

Eustace Lorenz Ellis, 26, of Indianapolis

David Frazee, 32, of Fishers

Fred Krispen Haas, 41, of Indianapolis

Herman R. Sanchez-Hernandez, 32, of Columbus

Alexander Juarez-Aguilar, 21, of Indianapolis

Mekhi Dupre Lewis, 23, of Indianapolis

Steven Ralph Lewis, 62, of Indianapolis

Adan Pablo Mateo, 32, of Indianapolis

Benjamin Robert McCartney, 26, of Brownsburg

Matthew D. McMahon, 37, of Fairland

Michael Shawn Milligan, 58, of Dayton

Sean Andrew Montgomery, 25, of Indianapolis

Matthew J. Mueller, 45, of Cicero

Bryan Parker, 43, of Indianapolis

Terry E. Rickman, 34, of Homecroft

Adam Shaffer, 40, of Crawfordsville

Michael Alan Tooker Jr., 32, of Indianapolis

Nicolas Isiah Washington, 23, of Avon

Drew A. Wilde, 34, of Indianapolis

William Raymond Wills, 59, of Marion

"We are committed to protecting the children of our county by putting a stop to the sick and perverted practice of soliciting children for sex," Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said.