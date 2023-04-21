32 arrested in child solicitation investigation in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested 32 people after a three-day child solicitation investigation in Johnson County.
Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Franklin Police Department and Edinburgh Police Department took part in the investigation April 18-20.
Police arrested the following people in the investigation:
- Oluwaseyanu Akinola Afolabi, 24, of Indianapolis
- Martin Alvarez-Rodriguez, 35, of Indianapolis
- Sean Atkinson, 33, of Indianapolis
- Skanioyevensky M. Bien-Aime, 21, of Brownsburg
- Nicolai Bright, 34, of Indianapolis
- Christopher S. Busch, 55, of Indianapolis
- Werner Najarro Casasola, 36, of Hermitage, Tennessee
- Rolando A. Cuahuizo, 33, of Indianapolis
- Richard J. Cummings Sr., 65, of Beech Grove
- Tyrone J. Davidson, 48, of Indianapolis
- Frantziou Delcine, 33, of Indianapolis
- Joshua Davis Denney, 39, of Indianapolis
- Eustace Lorenz Ellis, 26, of Indianapolis
- David Frazee, 32, of Fishers
- Fred Krispen Haas, 41, of Indianapolis
- Herman R. Sanchez-Hernandez, 32, of Columbus
- Alexander Juarez-Aguilar, 21, of Indianapolis
- Mekhi Dupre Lewis, 23, of Indianapolis
- Steven Ralph Lewis, 62, of Indianapolis
- Adan Pablo Mateo, 32, of Indianapolis
- Benjamin Robert McCartney, 26, of Brownsburg
- Matthew D. McMahon, 37, of Fairland
- Michael Shawn Milligan, 58, of Dayton
- Sean Andrew Montgomery, 25, of Indianapolis
- Matthew J. Mueller, 45, of Cicero
- Bryan Parker, 43, of Indianapolis
- Terry E. Rickman, 34, of Homecroft
- Adam Shaffer, 40, of Crawfordsville
- Michael Alan Tooker Jr., 32, of Indianapolis
- Nicolas Isiah Washington, 23, of Avon
- Drew A. Wilde, 34, of Indianapolis
- William Raymond Wills, 59, of Marion
"We are committed to protecting the children of our county by putting a stop to the sick and perverted practice of soliciting children for sex," Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said 81 suspects have been arrested since the child solicitation stings began in December 2020.