Muncie man wanted on rape, child solicitation charges

Justin Leavitt, 27, is accused of raping a teen in his home last summer.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A warrant has been issued for a Muncie man who was charged with rape, sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation after a teen boy told police the man forced him into oral sex and unwanted sexual contact last summer.

A probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Justin Leavitt, then 26, showed a 14-year-old victim told detectives he was forced into unwanted sexual contact at least three times in 2022.

The teen said it happened at Leavitt's home on 1800 West 7th Street in Muncie . He claims he was grabbed by the arm, pulled into a bedroom and forced onto a bed.

Leavitt then allegedly removed the teen's clothing and forced him into oral sex.

During a second encounter, the teen said Leavitt forced him to engage in anal sex. Then, during a third encounter, Levitt forced the teen into oral and anal sex.

Leavitt also allegedly showed the teen pornography on his personal cell phone.

A person who filed the initial police report against Leavitt provided detectives with an audio recording, in which he allegedly admitted to a sexual encounter with the victim and that he also watched pornography while the victim was present.

Leavitt also allegedly admitted to a detective over the phone that he forced the teen into unwanted sexual contact.