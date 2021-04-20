x
3 found dead in rural Greene County home

The Greene County Sheriff's Department said three people were found dead in a rural part of the county Friday afternoon.
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after three people were found dead Friday afternoon.  

Police said they received a call around 5:30 p.m. on a report of three people dead inside a home on South Mountain Springs Drive near Owensburg.  

The Greene County coroner identified the three as 21-year-old Jessica Bixler, 22-year-old Mason George and a 14-year-old boy.  

Police said they are actively pursing leads in the case, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.  

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 812-384-4411.

