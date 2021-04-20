3 found dead in rural Greene County home

The Greene County Sheriff's Department said three people were found dead in a rural part of the county Friday afternoon.

GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after three people were found dead Friday afternoon.

Police said they received a call around 5:30 p.m. on a report of three people dead inside a home on South Mountain Springs Drive near Owensburg.

The Greene County coroner identified the three as 21-year-old Jessica Bixler, 22-year-old Mason George and a 14-year-old boy.

Police said they are actively pursing leads in the case, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.