New Castle man dies in single-vehicle crash

James Cotner was driving a Chevy Equinox on I-70 west when the vehicle struck the median and went over the embankment and struck another embankment.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A 44-year-old New Castle man died in a single vehicle crash Monday night.

Wayne County sheriff's deputies were called to a vehicle fire on Round Barn Road, near the I-70 overpass, around 10:55 p.m.

Investigators determined James Cotner was driving a silver 2020 Chevrolet Equinox on I-70 west and drove into the median for an unknown reason.

According to investigators, the vehicle went over the I-70 embankment before crashing into another bridge embankment, which caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Cotner was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person in the vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.