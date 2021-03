The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday on Goodlet Avenue near West St. Clair Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday on Goodlet Avenue near West St. Clair Street.

IMPD officers arrived at the scene and found a victim who had been shot and was in critical condition. The victim later died.