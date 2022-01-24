2nd person arrested in connection with Lebanon triple homicide

Police arrested Alicia Duff for illegally purchasing the gun used to kill a man, his son and his son's fiancé in September 2021.

LEBANON, Indiana — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a previous report about the first person arrested in the case.

A second person is now facing charges in the triple homicide that left a man, his son, and his son's fiancé dead in a Lebanon apartment in September 2021.

Lebanon police arrested 44-year-old Alicia Kay Duff in connection with the case. She has been charged with providing a firearm to someone who could not legally purchase it themselves, then went on to use it in a crime. Duff is also facing multiple drug possession charges.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Lebanon Reporter, Duff purchased the gun and ammunition that killed Larry Beeker Stogsdill Jr.; his son, Brannon Martin; and Martin's fiancé, Grace Bishop.

An autopsy report identified the cause of death for all three victims as a single gunshot wound.

Chad Grimball, 40, was charged with three counts of murder and three handgun charges in December 2021.

A probable cause affidavit from Boone County reveals DNA on cigarette butts collected from the kitchen ashtray in the apartment matched Grimball. His cellphone activity was also traced to the area of the murders, and video of Grimball from that morning shows he was wearing shoes with a tread pattern that is consistent with those left at the crime scene, according to court documents.

At the time of his arrest, Grimball was already being held in the Boone County Jail on previous firearm charges. He is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a firearm. According to the Lebanon Reporter, prosecutors say Duff was Grimball's girlfriend at the time of the murders. They argue she bought the gun for him and drove him to the area of the murders on the night of the incident.

Duff had an initial hearing in her case Jan. 21. According to court records, she was appointed a public defender, and her jury trial is scheduled for June 14, 2022.