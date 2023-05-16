IMPD arrests 2 men for alleged roles in man's murder on city's near southwest side

Police found an injured man Sunday at a home in the 1700 block of Howard Street, near South Harding and West Morris streets, around 6:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two men for their alleged roles in a man's death Sunday on the near southwest side of Indianapolis.

Around 6:30 p.m. on May 14, officers responded to a report of a person assaulted in the 1700 block of Howard Street, near South Harding and West Morris streets.

Police arrived and found a man, identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office as 56-year-old Bryan Alan Ward, inside a home with injuries consistent with trauma.

Medics took Ward to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed he died Monday from his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate and arrested 29-year-old Vincent McCurtis and 23-year-old Brandon Jackson for attempted murder.

According to court documents, Ward was allegedly making comments to a woman who lived next door to McCurtis. Witnesses said McCurtis told Ward to stop and then took issue that Ward was still talking to the neighbor.

Witnesses said Ward went to get into his truck to get away, but Jackson caught up with him and hit him.

Ward was then allegedly dragged inside and beaten by McCurtis. According to court documents, Jackson told investigators that McCurtis hit and kicked Ward.

The neighbor allegedly told police McCurtis screamed, "I'm going to kill him for you" and "I'm going to do this for you."

A witness also said McCurtis commented at one point that Ward should be put in the bathtub so he could drown Ward.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions.