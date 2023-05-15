Man accused of shooting IMPD Ofc. Thomas Mangan appears in court

13News cameras were in the courtroom Monday as Mylik Hill appeared before a judge.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused of shooting and injuring an IMPD officer last year will be back in court this summer.

13News cameras were in the courtroom Monday as Mylik Hill appeared before a judge. He faces 10 charges, including two counts of attempted murder in the February 2022 shooting of Ofc. Thomas Mangan.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop in Fountain Square. Mangan was shot twice, with one bullet hitting his throat, shattering his voice box.

While the bullet impacted his voice, his vision and stole his career, Mangan told 13News last year he wouldn't change a thing. His wife, Emory, said in the midst of their suffering and hardship, there is hope.