INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Indy’s east side.

Police said they responded to a report of a person shot around 1 p.m. in the 2300 block of Barnor Drive.

Medics transported the man to Methodist hospital where he later died.

Police have not released any suspect information.