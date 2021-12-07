2 arrested for Kokomo armored vehicle robbery; 1 suspect still at large

Police and the FBI are still searching for Edwin Sims of Indianapolis, who is wanted for felony armed robbery.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for the last of three suspects in the armed robbery of an armored vehicle last month.

The robbery happened on Nov. 16 at an ATM at 2201 West Jefferson Street in Kokomo. Police say a man held the driver of the vehicle at gunpoint while the other employee of the armored vehicle service was inside the business servicing the ATM. After disarming the driver, the suspect stole an undetermined amount of money and left in a maroon or red Cadillac XTS.

The FBI assisted with the investigation, which resulted in arrest warrants being issued for 41-year-old Keith Martin, 34-year-old James Alexander and 29-year-old Edwin Sims, all of Indianapolis. FBI agents arrested Martin and Alexander in Indianapolis, but Sims has not been found.

In addition to the warrant out of Howard County for the Kokomo armed robbery, Sims is also wanted on warrants out of Marion and Hendricks counties.

Martin and Alexander are both being held on preliminary charges of aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery, a Level 3 felony. Sims is wanted on a count of armed robbery, also a Level 3 felony.

Anyone with information about Sims' whereabouts is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or call the FBI Indianapolis office at 317-595-4000.