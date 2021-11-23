Suspect arrested for deadly Kokomo shooting

Police found two male victims at the home. One was taken to a hospital after being shot in the head, and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 800 block of North Ohio Street, near East Jefferson Street, around midnight on a report of a shooting in progress. Police found two male victims, one inside the home and one outside.

The man inside the home was shot in the head and was taken to St. Vincent Hospital, then flown to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

The man outside the home, later identified as 29-year-old Joshua D. Briscoe, was found on the ground and had multiple gunshot wounds. Briscoe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, police arrested 38-year-old Zachary Thomas for murder. He was taken to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.