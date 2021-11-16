Kokomo Police seek suspect who held armored car driver at gunpoint, stole money

Police are looking for the driver of a maroon or red 2013-2018 Cadillac XTS.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police are looking for a man who held the driver of an armored vehicle at gunpoint and stole money from the vehicle before escaping in a Cadillac.

The Kokomo Police Department is looking for the driver of a maroon or red 2013-2018 Cadillac XTS, who robbed an armored vehicle outside an ATM before being seen fleeing the area.

The armed robbery happened on Tuesday afternoon in the 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, where police said an armored vehicle had gone to service an ATM.

One employee went inside the building to service the ATM, the other stayed in the armored vehicle.

Police said a Black man wearing a camouflaged hood, black facemask and dark clothing got into the armored vehicle, held the driver at gunpoint, then disarmed him.

Then the man took money, but police didn't say how much. He was seen leaving the area in the Cadillac.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the robbery to contact Captain Bruce Rood at (765) 456-7332 or brood@cityofkokomo.org. People can also call the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.