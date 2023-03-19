18-year-old shot in West Lafayette Walmart parking lot

The incident happened Sunday shortly before 6:30 p.m.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — West Lafayette police are investigating after a man was shot in the Walmart parking lot Sunday evening.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on March 19, police responded to a report of a person who had been shot in the Walmart parking lot, located at 2801 Northwestern Ave., near Cumberland Avenue.

Police arrived and found an 18-year-old man who had been shot.

Police said medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment and said his injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Preliminary information leads investigators to believe the victim and suspect knew each other, and there is not believed to be a danger to the public at this time.

Police have not shared additional information about the suspect, including if an arrest has been made.