18-year-old shot in West Lafayette Walmart parking lot

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — West Lafayette police are investigating after a man was shot in the Walmart parking lot Sunday evening.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on March 19, police responded to a report of a person who had been shot in the Walmart parking lot, located at 2801 Northwestern Ave., near Cumberland Avenue.
Police arrived and found an 18-year-old man who had been shot.
Police said medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment and said his injury does not appear to be life-threatening.
Preliminary information leads investigators to believe the victim and suspect knew each other, and there is not believed to be a danger to the public at this time.
Police have not shared additional information about the suspect, including if an arrest has been made.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME for a possible reward.