18-year-old arrested for Kokomo burglary

Marrell B. Tyler allegedly entered an apartment wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun at the people inside.

KOKOMO, Ind — An 18-year-old is in custody after a burglary attempt in Kokomo early Thursday morning. It happened at the Annex of Kokomo apartments.

Police responded to an apartment around 3:30 a.m., where they found three residents holding a suspect at gunpoint. The residents told police the suspect had entered the apartment wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun at them.

The residents told police they fought the suspect and got the gun out of his hands after he entered, but the suspect pulled out another gun during the struggle. The residents again tried to get the gun out of his hands, and the gun went off in the process, but no one was injured.

At that point, one of the residents went to get his own gun and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived. The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler, of Merrillville, suffered multiple facial injuries during his altercations with the residents.

Police arrested Tyler for burglary, took him to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, then took him to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.