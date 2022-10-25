US Marshals arrest man accused of stealing 2 Dodge Chargers in Kokomo

Police investigating two stolen Dodge Chargers in Kokomo uncovered a ring of thieves targeting high-performance vehicles in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

KOKOMO, Ind. — An arrest was made Tuesday after an investigation into two stolen Dodge Chargers in Kokomo uncovered a larger car theft ring spanning at least three states.

When two Chargers were stolen from Kokomo in March of 2022, Kokomo police began working with several other agencies to investigate.

It was during this investigation that the Kokomo Police Department said officers discovered the thefts were part of a larger auto theft ring.

Police said the ring of thieves was targeting high-performance vehicles with Scat Pack options, which is a high-caliber power and design feature.

The multi-agency investigation covered several cities in addition to Kokomo. Those cities include Toledo, Ohio; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Detroit and Dearborn Heights, Michigan.

In July, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Devon Barr on two counts of felony auto theft and felony corrupt business influence.

He remained at large until Tuesday, Oct. 25, when U.S. Marshals tracked him down in Toledo and arrested him.

Barr is being held at the Lucas County Jail in Ohio and is awaiting extradition to Howard County.