IMPD asking for help identifying 5 burglary suspects

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help identifying five burglary suspects.
The group is accused of breaking into a home near East 91st Street and Masters Road around midnight Sept. 7.
The homeowner was not home, but images of the suspects were captured on a home security camera.
At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun with an extended magazine, according to police.
Anyone with information about the burglary should call the IMPD North District at 317-327-6100. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.