3 killed, 3 wounded during violent night in Indianapolis

In less than five hours Sunday night, three people were killed and three others hurt across Indianapolis.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police spent another busy night investigating a number of deadly shootings throughout the city.

In less than five hours, three people were killed and three others hurt, including a 4-year-old girl who was grazed by a bullet and taken IU Health Methodist Hospital.

79th Street and Michigan Road

The violence started in a parking lot near 79th Street and Michigan Road around 7:50 p.m. Sunday.

Police arrived at the Crooked Creek Shopping Center and found a man who had been shot in the chest. The victim, identified by authorities as 35-year-old Israel Saavedra-Delgado, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

Police told 13News a man in his 20s was also injured after the suspect allegedly struck him with the gun.

So far, police do not have a suspect in custody.

“I’ve never seen it the way it is now,” said Carlton Amos, who works a nearby clothing store. “To see these things happen, it is devastating because when one gets killed then someone else is seeking revenge now.”

East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue

About three hours later, two more people were shot inside a pick-up truck on the northeast side.

Police were called just before 11 p.m. to East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Medics pronounced a woman dead at the scene and a man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities have not shared the names of either victim, pending family notifications.

Detectives haven't said whether a suspect in the case has been identified, nor whether they know of a motive in the shootings.

East 18th and Dequincy streets

Two hours later, 34-year-old Paul Wade was shot and killed on the near east side.

Police found him around East 18th and North Dequincy streets. Police haven't reported if they know what led to the shooting or who might be responsible.

Since Friday, IMPD has reported 156 total homicides this year, compared to 191 at this time in 2021.

Despite the slight decrease in homicides, Carl Spraggins is still shocked by the number of shootings and deaths after moving to Indianapolis from St. Louis.