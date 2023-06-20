16-year-old girl shot on Indy's northwest side; 15-year-old arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 15-year-old boy for his alleged role in a shooting that wounded a 16-year-old girl Monday night on the city's northwest side.
Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 5200 block of West 62nd Street, near Georgetown Road, shortly before 9 p.m. on June 19. This is near Northwestway Park and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Police arrived and found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg. According to IMPD, her condition was said to be stable.
Tuesday morning, police confirmed they arrested a 15-year-old boy on a preliminary charge of battery with serious bodily injury.
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions.
Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.