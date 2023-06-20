16-year-old girl shot on Indy's northwest side; 15-year-old arrested

The shooting happened Monday in the 5200 block of West 62nd Street, near Georgetown Road, shortly before 9 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 15-year-old boy for his alleged role in a shooting that wounded a 16-year-old girl Monday night on the city's northwest side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 5200 block of West 62nd Street, near Georgetown Road, shortly before 9 p.m. on June 19. This is near Northwestway Park and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Police arrived and found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg. According to IMPD, her condition was said to be stable.

Tuesday morning, police confirmed they arrested a 15-year-old boy on a preliminary charge of battery with serious bodily injury.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions.