Male killed in shooting on Indianapolis' west side

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lohr Drive, near West 21st Street and North Girls School Road, around 10 a.m. Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed on Indianapolis' west side Sunday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Lohr Drive, near West 21st Street and North Girls School Road, for a report of a person shot. There they located a male of unknown age inside a car with a gunshot wound/s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation and are confident the shooting was targeted, IMPD said.

Preliminary information indicates the victim was in the car at Lohr Drive and Lohr Way when he was shot and then drove a short distance before the car hit a mailbox, struck a car in a driveway and came to a stop.

Detectives are asking community members in the area to look at any footage they may have between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. to see if they see any cars or people in the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

One person was killed and at least seven others were injured in other shootings believed to have occurred on the west side of Indianapolis over the weekend.