IMPD investigating after man found dead on city's north side following shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead on Indianapolis' north side after a shooting Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m. on June 20, officers responded to the 4400 block of Norwaldo Avenue, near East 46th Street and North Keystone Avenue, for a report of a person down.

Police located a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s), who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting occurred outside. No arrests have been made, and IMPD is asking for the public's help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.