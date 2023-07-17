12-year-old tells police she's pregnant with child molestation suspect's baby

Michael Johnson Jr., 18, was arrested Thursday on three different preliminary charges.

MUNCIE, Indiana — A Muncie man is accused of child molestation after he admitted to being in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl, according to court documents.

Police say she told them that she was six to eight weeks pregnant during the time of the suspect’s arrest.

Michael Johnson Jr., 18, was arrested Thursday on three different preliminary charges; child molestation, child molestation and fondling and possession of child porn.

Muncie investigators said they found photos revealing multiple nude photos of the two along with “numerous photos of them together.”