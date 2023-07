Police said 21-year-old Dustin Earl Roy Lindsey stabbed his grandmother during an altercation Friday night south of Delphi.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a Carroll County man after they said he stabbed his grandmother several times.

Police said 21-year-old Dustin Earl Roy Lindsey stabbed his grandmother during an altercation Friday night south of Delphi.

Medics transported the victim to a Lafayette hospital for treatment.

Police arrested Lindsey on preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and domestic battery.