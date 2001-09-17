Remembering Marion Co. Deputy John Durm: Funeral & procession Monday

The funeral will take place July 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a procession to Crown Hill Cemetery following.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, July 17, fellow law enforcement officers, dignitaries, family and friends, and the community will honor the sacrifice of Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy John Durm.

Durm was killed in the line of duty July 10 when an inmate attacked him during an escape attempt. The inmate was captured after crashing a sheriff's van outside of the Criminal Justice Center.

Durm was a 38-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

"Thirty-eight years. That's a long time of commitment, not only to the sheriff's office, but Marion County as a whole," Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Tanesha Crear said. "To say that we are experiencing a great loss is an understatement. There is nothing that we will be able to do to replace not only him as a deputy, but John Durm the man."

His funeral service will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse starting at 11 a.m.

People wanting to pay their respects are asked to line the procession route:

EB on Maryland Street from Pennsylvania Street

SE on Virginia Avenue from Maryland Street

EB on Prospect Street from Virginia Avenue

NB into the CJC campus on Justice Way (the western-most entrance to the CJC on Prospect)

Pause adjacent to the roundabout (Final 10-42)

WB on Sheriff Frank J. Anderson Bridge from Justice Way

NB on East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive from Sheriff Frank J. Anderson Bridge

NW on Southeastern Avenue from East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive

WB on Washington Street from Southeastern Avenue

NB on Illinois Street from Washington Street

WB on 34th Street from Illinois Street

Enter Crown Hill Cemetery from the West 34th Street/Boulevard Place entrance.

Remembering Marion Co. Deputy John Durm 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Durm’s final 10-42 will be given near his memorial at the Community Justice Campus. That moment is expected to occur between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., but could change.

Memorial fund

A memorial fund has been established for Durm.

Donations in memory of Durm can be made to the Deputy John Durm Memorial Fund on the Central Indiana Police Foundation's donation page.

Donations can also be made via checks mailed to the foundation at 1525 S. Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN, 46203.

FOP calls for support

Durm's death is the third line-of-duty death of an officer in Indiana in less than two weeks.

Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith was hit and killed by a suspect vehicle during a pursuit on June 28. Tell City Police Department Sgt. Heather Glenn was shot and killed by a domestic violence suspect at Perry County Memorial Hospital on July 3.

After Durm's death, the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police encouraged Hoosiers to turn on blue lights on their front porches, garages and businesses.

"The sight of blue lights in the darkness of the night reminds officers, deputies and troopers that they are not alone as they stand the thin blue line that separates good from evil," the FOP wrote in a news release.

History of Marion County sheriff's deputy deaths

The last time the Marion County Sheriff’s Office lost a deputy in the line of duty was May 10, 2002. Deputy Kay Gregory died in a crash. She was delivering documents to the courthouse when a driver ran a red light and hit her car.

On Sept. 17, 2001, Deputy Jason Baker was killed in the line of duty after a suspect he had been chasing got out of their car and shot Baker. Michael Shannon pleaded guilty to killing Baker and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.