1 killed in shooting at troubled east Indianapolis apartment complex

The shooting happened at the Amber Woods Apartments, where a man was shot and killed Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive North in the Amber Woods apartment complex.

Officers arrived to the scene to find a person who had apparently been shot. That victim was transported to the hospital where they were reported to be in critical condition.

Police said the victim later died from their injuries.

There is no information at this time about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.

The shooting is the latest incident of gun violence at the apartment complex, where at least four deadly shootings have taken place in 2023.

On Sunday morning, 32-year-old Stephen Hale was shot and killed at the complex.

Residents told 13News on Monday they've had enough and are ready to move.

"I've been out here 30-plus years and I am so ready to go,” a female resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said. “Just last year, there was a shooting out here again and there was a body in my backyard. He was just laying there. I'm like, 'OK, I've had it.' It's just a little too close to home."