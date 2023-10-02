Gun violence all too familiar at Amber Woods apartment complex on Indy’s far east side

The Amber Woods Apartments and Townhomes near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road, where a man died Sunday morning, is unfortunately all too familiar with gun violence.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County coroner on Monday identified a man shot and killed in the parking lot of a far east side apartment complex as 32-year-old Stephen Hale.

The Amber Woods Apartments and Townhomes near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road, where Hale died Sunday morning, is unfortunately all too familiar with gun violence.

A resident who did not want to give her name said she heard the shots from inside her apartment.

"I've been out here 30-plus years and I am so ready to go,” said the woman. “Just last year, there was a shooting out here again and there was a body in my backyard. He was just laying there. I'm like, 'OK, I've had it.' It's just it's just a little too close to home."



On Sept. 11, police found the body of Keontae Walls-Leonard in a car at Amber Woods. The 20-year-old man had been shot and killed. Police arrested a 19-year-old Michael Owens in that case. In April, 6-year-old Billy Mack got ahold of a gun and shot and killed himself inside an apartment. His mother is charged with neglect.



IMPD responded Monday with a statement:



“While this apartment complex has experienced tragedy of late, IMPD appreciates the cooperation of the residents and management for their help in bringing these cases to a resolution. We continue to work with our community partners and apartment management to prosecute and/or evict problem persons and tenants when criminal acts occur within this complex.”



Sunday marked at least the third shooting death at Amber Woods in 2023. Police tracking data shows almost 30 violent crime reports in the complex so far this year.