Dozens march for peace on Indy's far East Side

City leaders and community members marched nearly 2 miles to honor the lives lost to gun violence.

INDIANAPOLIS — With megaphones in hand, dozens of Hoosiers could be heard and seen Saturday, marching for change on the city's far east side.

City leaders and community members marched nearly 2 miles from the Community Alliance of the Far East Side building, near 38th and Post Road, to the Amber Woods Apartments near 38th and Mitthoeffer.

Their goal was to honor lives lost to gun violence.

"This is my sister Chenel Walker Wells. She was murdered in 2008," Ashlynne Walker said. "She was a sister, a daughter, a cousin, a friend and we miss her dearly."

"We stand united in solidarity and say enough is enough," Councilor La Keisha Jackson added.

City Councilor La Keisha Jackson, helped organize the annual event, as gun violence continues to tear lives away from families across Marion County, leaving her frustrated.

"Our people and youth are dying by the day and until we get sick and fed up, we control, we're the taxpayers," Councilor Jackson said.

The march for peace brought out Hoosiers of all ages and walks of life.

Including Cheryl Shockley, who fought through knee pain of MS during the walk with pain on her face. She walked for her son Jack, who was shot and killed three years ago to the day.

"For my son Jack Shockley, for all his friends, and all the souls that are being lost by gun violence, we pray for them," Cheryl Shockley said.

Those walking next to her were strangers bonded through the pain of losing someone they love.

"She's gone to make it. It's okay we got her. This is what we're supposed to do, unity in the community. We're holding each other up," Nicky Harris said.

Unity in the community, one stride at a time.