Teen killed Thursday morning in shooting near 38th Street and Post Road

Police said the shooting happened Thursday around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Breen Drive and North Brentwood Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Thursday morning on the city's east side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Breen Drive and North Brentwood Avenue, near 38th Street and North Post Road, shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Police arrived and found a teenage male who had been shot.

Police initially said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

According to an IMPD spokesperson, a bus driver saw a body in the grassy area and called 911. Police said more than 20 students were on the bus when the driver saw the body.

Police have not shared information about a suspect or possible motive at this time.

"I think our community is tired," IMPD Officer Samone Burris said when asked about the recent gun violence in Indianapolis. "If I could say anything, scenes like that...it’s just not OK. It’s draining."