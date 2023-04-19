Man convicted of 2020 shooting of cousin, killing of aunt

Steven Boykin was also convicted of killing the family's dog.

INDIANAPOLIS — Steven Boykin was convicted of murder, attempted murder and robbery in a 2020 shooting in the killing of his aunt and wounding of his cousin.

On Nov. 1, 2020, officers were called to a gas station on East 42nd Street for a person shot. There they found a man shot in the chest, but was able to talk and tell them his cousin shot him.

The man also told officers he was worried Boykin could harm his mother.

Police went to the mother's home and heard gunfire from inside. SWAT was called and when they went in they found Mia Harrison and the family's dog dead.

Boykin was also convicted on a charge of killing a domestic animal.

Investigators matched shell casings in the home to the gun found on Boykin when he was arrested.